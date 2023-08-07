The South African women’s national soccer team, Banyana Banyana, will receive a hero’s welcomed home as hero’s welcome when it returns from its 2023 World Cup.

The team exceeded expectations by getting past the first round in Australia and New Zealand.

Banyana Banyana’s journey ended in the last-16 in Sydney in a 2-0 defeat by the Netherlands.

Dutch goalkeeper, Daphne van Domselaar, was named player of the match. This after she denied Banyana Banyana a goal on a number of occasions with striker, Thembi Kgatlana, a constant threat.

Coach, Desiree Ellis, says she’s very proud of the team despite the loss.