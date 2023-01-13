Banyana Banyana’s technical team will be beefed up ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year. South Africa’s senior women’s team will have a technical director and a second assistant coach before the football global showpiece that starts on the 20th of July.

The South African Football Association (Safa) has also beefed up their scouting department to help unearth future talent for Bafana Bafana overseas. Safa technical director Walter Steenbok says the association is doing everything possible to ensure Banyana Banyana progresses to the knock-out stage of the tournament.

“Going into the Women’s World Cup in 2023 the stakes a little bit higher so from the Association and we will make an announcement a little bit later. This is in consultation with the coach we will be appointing a technical advisor who is a woman, who is South African and who will also be part of the team. And also a second assistant who is also a South African and a woman who will also join the team.”

Approaching almost 100 days in office, Steenbok revealed that they have now appointed former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena and former defender David Nyathi in the scouting department.

Steenbok says the duo will help identify promising players eligible to play for South Africa overseas.

“It’s already in the pipeline that in order for us to have a successful technical identification programme and a scouting recruitment programme that is very sound, that we might also need to beef up that department also with a performance analyst. You know who will do a lot of scouting and video brief on all the players that are seconded to the team.”