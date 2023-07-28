Banyana Banyana squandered a two-nil lead and drew two-all with Argentina in a Group G encounter in Dunedin, New Zealand earlier this morning.

The win could have revived South Africa’s chances of progressing to the next round of the tournament.

Banyana Banyana’s forward, Linda Motlhalo, scored South Africa’s opening goal in the 30th minute after receiving a good pass from Thembi Kgatlana.

The goal was given after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

Kgatlana scored the second goal for Banyana Banyana in the 66th minute.

Argentina pulled a goal back in the 74th minute and the South Americans managed to equalise five minutes later.

Group D leaders Sweden will face Italy in Wellington tomorrow and both teams have already collected three points.

Banyana Banyana suffered a major blow with captain Refiloe Jane replaced early in the first half due to an ankle injury.

In the video below, coach Desiree Ellis reacts to the match results: