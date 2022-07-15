Banyana Banyana have achieved their first objective at the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations football tournament in Morocco.

Banyana secure ticket to the FIFA Women’s World Cup with WAFCON quarterfinal triumph | https://t.co/mK0okhnUQ5 https://t.co/uZTPiYNGWA — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 14, 2022

They qualified for their second successive appearance at a FIFA Women’s World Cup and will be going to Australia and New Zealand next year.

They beat Tunisia one-nil in the quarter-final of the tournament in a tough battle in Rabat on Thursday evening.

They will join hosts Morocco, Zambia and Nigeria at the global showpiece.

Banyana Banyana continued their consistency in the tournament with another win.

It’s a team that has maintained its momentum over the years and has now secured another appearance at the World Cup next year.

The players displayed character and stood their ground despite disruptions that included the injury of star player Thembi Kgatlana and positive COVID-19 cases.

It was a massive test and despite all the concerns they kept their promise to give their all

Banyana Banyana broke the deadlock as early as the 14th minute through Jermaine Seoposenwe.

More scoring opportunities were created by the South Africans in both halves but they failed to convert.

Although they had periods of dominance, they also allowed Tunisia to threaten.

They were fortunate late in the game not concede – with the North African being denied two close penalty calls.

Banyana Banyana who managed to protect the solitary goal for almost 70 minutes, will return to the drawing board with some aspects of the game – especially on attack that needs special attention.

There were celebratory and emotional scenes in the Banyana Banyana camp.

Locker Room vibes!🥹💚💛 The job is not done yet but we celebrate tonight! Thank you for staying up and supporting Banyana Banyana!#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 #LiveTheImpossible #BehindTheScenesWithBanyana pic.twitter.com/BXcGPB98cr — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 14, 2022

For a second consecutive time they have qualified for the World Cup.

While it’s a great achievement for most of the players that were part of the historic maiden appearance, it was more special for those who will likely make their debut at the showpiece.

While celebrations continue, Banyana Banyana will immediately regroup and prepare to face Zambia in the semi-finals to keep their hopes of winning the tournament alive.