The South African women’s football team is using the last two weeks in Wellington before the start of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, to acclimatize and finalize preparations for the four-yearly tournament.

Banyana Banyana have had their first official training session since arriving in New Zealand and will play against Costa Rica in an international friendly on Saturday as part of their preparations.



The players were in a jovial mood at the team hotel as they lined up for a team photo. The team had a rest day on Saturday after all players arrived in New Zealand where they will play all their three Group G matches.

The players have put behind them a tough week and the mood is high with their focus now on the tournament.

“The spirit in the team is very high the bond is just amazing we’ve missed playing football so much and when we on the field is just enjoyment,” says Banyana Banyana Midfielder, Linda Motlhalo