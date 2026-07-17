Banyana Banyana head to Morocco for WAFCON tournament

Banyana Banyana leave for Morocco on Saturday to compete in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Champions in 2022, but fourth two years later, they now face a testing campaign as coach Desiree Ellis weighs-up changes to an ageing squad.

The ladies, meanwhile, are up to the challenge, excited to be part of the camp and united after weeks of hard work together.

If named in Desiree Ellis’ final Banyana Banyana squad on Friday, midfielder Gabriela Salgado, will be off to her second WAFCON tournament in Morocco.

Injuries threatened to derail her career, but a fit again Salgado will bring balance to Ellis’ squad.

And their goal – to repeat the heroics of 2022 and qualify for another FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

Midfilder Salgado says, “Everyone is on the same page, we know what’s at stake, we all are working towards one goal, qualifying for the world cup first and working towards becoming African champions again”

Goalkeeper Kaylin Swart is another vastly experienced member in the provisional squad.

For her, everything rests on a team first approach, with senior players bridging the gap between management and the younger, less experienced members in squad.

Swarts adds, “We have to focus on team first, that’s absolutely what everything is based on, team first. Us as seniors have to navigate and see how we can reach the gap between the management and the players we have such a good senior group, we are more measured now than ever.’

“I think all the lessons we learned, we going to do our best to make it work as fast as possible because when we get to the tournament, all we have to do is focus on football that’s all we want and hopefully we can dissolve everything in due time.”

The final squad for the WAFCON tournament will be announced on Friday afternoon, and the group will leave for Morocco on Saturday.

Video| Banyana Banyana to depart for Morocco ahead of Women’s Africa Cup of Nations:

