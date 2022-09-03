The honeymoon period is over for African champions, Banyana Banyana, as the team prepares for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Desiree Ellis-led team was at home against the highly ranked Brazil in one of two much anticipated international friendlies on Friday night.

Banyana Banyana were enjoying a lion’s share of ball possession in the first half but the visitors were enjoying a 2-nil lead at halftime after finding the back of the net against the run of play.

Brazil added to their tally just 15 minutes into the second half as they won the match by three unanswered goals.

The second friendly match between the two sides will be at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Monday.

The video below is about Banyana Banyana’s preparation for the match against Brazil:

📰Brazil beat Banyana Banyana in friendly international https://t.co/EKb5fPJM0z — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) September 2, 2022