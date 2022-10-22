The South African women’s team have been drawn in a tricky FIFA World Cup group in New Zealand earlier today.

Banyana Banyana were drawn in Group G of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Banyana Banyana were drawn alongside Sweden, Italy and Argentina.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Sweden are No 2 in the world, Italy are 14th and Argentina 29th.

Banyana Banyana are ranked down in 54th position.

The 32-team tournament will take place next year in July and August.