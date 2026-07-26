Banyana Banyana complete prep ahead of Tanzania clash at WAFCON

The South African women’s football team has settled in Casablanca, Morocco, ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) set to kick off, on Sunday night.

Banyana Banyana have already had intense training sessions as they build up to their Group D encounters which feature matches against Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

Banyana Banyana believe they have ticked all the boxes in their preparation process for the WAFCON tournament in Morocco. They take on for Tanzania in their opening match on Monday.

Overseas-based players such as Themba Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo, Bongeka Gamede and Amogelang Motau joined the squad late, but coach Desiree Ellis now has the full complement at her disposal and the focus is on starting the tournament on a winning note.

“Now that the tournament is 16, there are no margins for error, last you could qualify as the best third place as well. Now it’s those at the top who qualify. The first game of the tournament is very important to set the tone for the rest of the tournament,” says Ellis.

Ellis has assembled a squad that blends experienced internationals with exciting young talent as they look to make another strong statement on the continental stage.

“We looked at the 2022 squad we had. Players such as Amogelang Motau, Smith and Bongeka Gamede were not regulars, but they were able to come in, make a huge impact and start some games. We also looked at last year and decided to go with a blend of experience and youth. With a squad of 26 players, you have a lot of options in terms of the personnel we’ve chosen,” she says.

Captain Refiloe Jane, who played in her first WAFCON tournament in 2012, says every player has the ability to succeed at this level.

“We’ve got senior players who have been with Banyana for a long time, along with experienced international players. That blend works really well. Everyone knows what’s at stake, and we’re all working towards one goal. We have to bring our character and experience, and make sure the team comes first. It doesn’t matter where we come from, we’re playing for something bigger than ourselves,” says Jane.

Jane recently celebrated her 150th appearance for Banyana, while midfielder Linda Motlhalo is one cap away from becoming a centurion.

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