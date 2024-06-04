Banyana Banyana aim for win against Senegal tonight

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South African national women’s football team coach Desiree Ellis is looking for a much-improved performance when Banyana Banyana plays Senegal in the second round of its international friendly match this evening.

The two teams played to a one-all draw in the first match last week Saturday at the Stade Lat Dior, also known as the Thies stadium, in Thiès, Senegal.

The African champions did well to contain the physical Senegal side, starting off the match with a number of new faces in the team.

One of the new faces, Amanda Mthandi from the University of Johannesburg, says she was grateful for the opportunity to represent her country.

Banyana goalkeeer Kaylin Swart says they have what it takes to deal with the physical aspect of the West Africans.

“It’s going to be another tough battle for us. It will be physical and were are capable of moving the ball and not be involved in duels but it will take courage and grit. We are ready for it,” she says.

Coach Ellis says while the game was touch, the team made a vast improvement.

“We need to be better on the ball. Our movement off the ball needs to be better. Our combination play also needs to be better. The goal that we scored was perfect one-two touch football that is what we know. For the first game, they were physical when we changed approach in the second half, we were much better, ” she said.

Kickoff starts at 7pm.

