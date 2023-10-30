Banyana advance to next round in CAF Olympics qualifiers

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Banyana Banyana are through to the next round of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Olympics qualifiers.

The Desiree Ellis-led side scored two unanswered second-half goals against the Democratic Republic of Congo at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Monday afternoon.

United States-based forward Thembi Kgatlana grabbed a brace, thanks to the brilliance of midfielder Kholosa Biyana and winger Nicole Michael.

In the opening half, Banyana struggled to crack the DRC defence, even though they were enjoying the lion’s share of ball possession.

The two goals gave Banyana a 3-1 aggregate victory, following a 1-All draw in the first leg of the tie in Kinshasa last week.