Bangladeshi nationals nabbed for documents at OR Tambo: BMA

The Border Management Authority says it has arrested 28 Bangladeshi nationals at OR Tambo International Airport for being in possession of fraudulent travel documents over the weekend.

Officials conducted an intelligence-driven operation and monitored a flight from Dubai.

27 Bangladeshi nationals were found with fraudulent visas, while one of them did not have a visa at all.

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi says they were denied entry.

“The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority Dr Michael Masiapato has commended the interception by the BMA Immigration officials and highlighted the importance of collaborations with embassies and foreign missions in verifying visa legitimacy and encouraged improvements on detection systems. Commissioner Masiapato also emphasized the need for continued efforts in confiscating illegal documents, especially at this critical time of elections.”

