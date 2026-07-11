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Bangladesh win final ODI against Zimbabwe but lose series

  • Zimbabwe's Tinotenda Maposa celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Abhishek Sharma, caught out by Sikandar Raza.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hassan fell narrowly short of a century as ​he guided his team to a ‌seven-wicket victory over hosts Zimbabwe on Saturday in their third One Day International.

Tanzid ​scored 94 before skying the ​ball for a catch at long ⁠on as he tried to hit ​a match-winning six at the Harare ​Sports Club.

But his 151-run first-wicket partnership with Soumya Sarkar saw Bangladesh most of the way ​home as they chased down Zimbabwe’s ​199 off 48.1 overs and secured victory with ‌84 ⁠balls to spare.

The home side were put in to bat with Wessly Madhevere top-scoring 75 and Brad Evans ​hitting 50 ​after ⁠losing early wickets cheaply, with Shoriful Islam taking 4-44.

It was ​a consolation win for Bangladesh, ​who ⁠lost the opening two games of the three-match series.

The two countries will ⁠now ​play a three-match Twenty20 ​series in Bulawayo, starting on Wednesday.

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