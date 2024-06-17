Bangladesh secures Super 8 spot in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Bangladesh men’s cricket team has secured their spot in the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Kingstown, St Vincent.

Bangladesh beat a feisty Nepal by 21 runs to join South Africa as the top two teams in Group D to go through.

Set with a target of just 107 to win, Nepal were bundled out for 85. The result also ended the Netherlands’ slim hopes of qualification.

In the earlier match in St Lucia, Sri Lanka thrashed the Dutch by 83 runs.

The Super Eight stage will get underway on Wednesday when the Proteas take on the USA at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.