Bangladesh bowled out for 426 in first innings, lead by 228 runs

Australia bowled Bangladesh out for 426 in their first innings after lunch on day three of the first test in Darwin on Saturday.
Bangladesh led by 228 runs.
Bangladesh added 75 runs to their overnight total of 351 for six on a hot, sunny day at Marrara Oval, in reply to Australia’s first innings 198.
All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 65 at number seven, marshalling Bangladesh’s tail superbly.
Paceman Josh Hazlewood finished with 6-89 on his return from injury, taking all of Bangladesh’s final four wickets. His fifth wicket, dismissing Miraz caught behind, brought up a milestone 300th wicket in Tests.
Australia’s fielding struggles continued in the morning session, with two dropped catches in the same over from captain and fast bowler Pat Cummins.
Steve Smith dropped a regulation chance at deep backward square leg to remove Taskin and miss out on a record 219th catch in tests. Travis Head then dropped a difficult, one-handed chance running back from midwicket to reprieve Miraz.
Bangladesh are playing their first test series in Australia in 23 years. The second and final test is in Mackay, Queensland, from August 22.