Bangladesh bowled out for 426 in first innings, lead by 228 runs

Australia bowled Bangladesh out for 426 in their first innings after lunch on day ​three of the first test in Darwin ‌on Saturday.

Bangladesh led by 228 runs.

Bangladesh added 75 runs to their overnight total of 351 for ​six on a hot, sunny day at ​Marrara Oval, in reply to Australia’s first ⁠innings 198.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 65 ​at number seven, marshalling Bangladesh’s tail superbly.

Paceman Josh ​Hazlewood finished with 6-89 on his return from injury, taking all of Bangladesh’s final four wickets. His fifth ​wicket, dismissing Miraz caught behind, brought up ​a milestone 300th wicket in Tests.

Australia’s fielding struggles continued in ‌the ⁠morning session, with two dropped catches in the same over from captain and fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Steve Smith dropped a regulation chance ​at deep ​backward square ⁠leg to remove Taskin and miss out on a record 219th catch ​in tests. Travis Head then dropped ​a ⁠difficult, one-handed chance running back from midwicket to reprieve Miraz.

Bangladesh are playing their first test series ⁠in ​Australia in 23 years. The ​second and final test is in Mackay, Queensland, from August ​22.