BANA says it has recruited 50 advertising agencies’ active members

  • [File Photo] A woman passes by signs advertising sales of Black Friday in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, November 26, 2021.
Black Agencies Network Association (BANA) says it has recruited over 50 advertising agencies’ active members since its official launch last year.

The Association says many black owned advertising companies still encounter discrimination and inequality in the industry nearly 30 years after democracy.

It’s said the industry worth about R50 billion remains in the hands of the majority international companies.

However, the Association hopes to empower black professionals in the advertising industry to tackle those issues.

The chairperson of BANA, Groovin Nchabeleng says the advertising industry still does not represent the entire South African population.Although the industry is transforming and the narrative is changing, he says this is at a slow pace.

Nchabeleng says disadvantaged communities should be able to tell their  stories through the opportunities given to black advertising agencies.

VIDEO | Transformation in advertising industry:

 

