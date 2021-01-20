CEO at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital Gladys Bogoshi says the alcohol ban has alleviated a burden for staff at the hospital.

Speaking during Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s visit to the hospital, Bogoshi says the hospital currently has 183 COVID-19 patients with many of them in need of oxygen supply.

Gauteng has seen an increase in cases as residents return from their holiday destinations.

Bogoshi says the alcohol ban has alleviated a burden for staff at the hospital.

“People who are drunk abuse our health workers. We actually have police vans standing in casualty just so that they can protect the staff. Many a times, I have to be with the Brigadier from Hillbrow, because when they fight outside, they want to finish each other in casualty. So the trauma that our health workers get with alcohol is not okay,” says Bogoshi.

Dr Mkhize briefs media following walkabout at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital:

Prof Feroza Motara, the Head of Emergency Unit at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital speaks about the impact of the alcohol ban on the hospital. pic.twitter.com/z4wNa8y16y — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) January 19, 2021

This afternoon Minister @DrZweliMkhize is visiting Steve Biko Academic Hospital followed by Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital as part of assessing the COVID-19 response in the various facilities across the country. pic.twitter.com/BG5kOpS34k — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) January 19, 2021