Balobedu Royal Council drags producer to court over TV series

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Balobedu Royal Council in Limpopo says the upcoming broadcast of a drama series Queen Modjadji will further undermine and marginalise the Khelobedu language as well as Balobedu people.

The Council, led by Chief Gabriel Rasebotsa, has approached the High Court in Pretoria, to interdict the airing of the series – titled Queen Modjadji.

The series is set to be aired on Sunday, July 14.

The drama is based on the reign of Queen Modjadji the First.

Chief Rasebotsa says they believe the series is full of historical inaccuracies.

The court application is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, July 9.

This is despite another Royal Council, led by Regent Mpapatla Modjadji, saying it has given the green light to the production house to broadcast the series – shedding further light on tensions and battles that exist in the Royal House.

Modjadji leadership dispute is disruptive to the Balobedu people: Ronnie Moroatshehla

“We went to court because we felt (that we were) being undermined by the producer of the Queen Modjadji series and Multichoice. The Balobedu Royal Council was not consulted and the Queen was not consulted. We have been undermined by the Apartheid government,” said Rasebotsa, adding they are also being undermined now post-Apartheid by Ka Ndlvou and MultiChoice.

However, another Royal Council led by Regent Mpapatla Modjadji says it has given the green light to the production house to broadcast the series.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice has gone ahead to promote the drama series while Ndlovu is yet to comment on the Council’s looming court case.