The High Court in Pretoria has postponed the Balobedu leadership dispute case to Friday. The foster parents of Princess Masalanabo Modjadji are challenging the selection of Masalanabo’s brother, Prince Lekukela Modjadji, as heir to the throne.

Arguments on the application will be heard on Friday.

The matter was held on camera on Monday. Princess Masalanabo and her supporters took the Modjadji Royal Council to court after it installed Lekukela Modjadji as king.

A traditional ceremony to install Prince Lekukela as king was held about two weeks ago.

Masalanabo’s foster parent, Mathole Motshekga, has expressed satisfaction with the way the matter is unfolding in court.

“What they did was just laughable and a waste of time it was just propaganda, we are happy that our council was able to convince the court that we need a postponement so that the real issues can be ventilated.”

The Modjadji Royal Council’s Spokesperson, Ronnie Moroatshehla, says Motshekga shouldn’t get involved in the matter as he is not part of the royal family.

“For him to keep on telling the world and yourself that it was a waste of time when he is actually a persona non-grata in the matter, they told him that he has got no leg standing on the matter of the child.”

