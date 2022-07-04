The much anticipated start of the Ballito Pro Challenge has been postponed to Monday. According to the organisers, this is mainly because of poor surf conditions.

The Ballito Pro is the world’s longest running professional surfing event. It will also be celebrating the return of international surfers to the competition since 2019.

Organiser Collette Bundy says, “The Ballito Pro Challenger starts today, but we’ve already had one long week of surfing contests.m We’ve already had one long week of surfing contests. We’ve just been through a pro junior contest as well as the trials and also some school and development surf contests. The reason why the challenger hasn’t started today is purely because of surf conditions. What happens is that they have a surfing window and they have certain days that they are able to run the competition in and so because today the surf conditions were not perfect for it, they were able to call a lay day, but from tomorrow the surf will go on.“

Defending champion Adin Masencamp says his goal is to win again this year and make it to the World Tour.

“My expectations and goals is obviously to win the event again this year, but focusing on the facts of making heats and winning my first heat. So obviously the Ballito Pro is a massive event, it’s a challengers series event, which at the end of the day you need to get results in these events in order to get to the World Championship Tour, which has been my goal since I was a little kid, so obviously this has been a major stepping stone, “says Masencamp.