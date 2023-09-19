The IPSS Search & Rescue team based in Ballito, in collaboration with Humanitarian Aid Organisation, the Al-Imdaad Foundation, say they are set to deploy additional resources to Libya following the devastating floods.

Eastern Libya has been bashed by Storm Daniel.

Over 11 000 people have died, while more than 10 000 others are still missing from the coastal city of Derna.

IPSS Search & Rescue Spokesperson Samantha Meyrick says, “The team will be joining the existing teams on the ground to assist with the recovery efforts. We wish our team well in what is expected to be a very difficult seven days. Those wishing to contribute to the trap and relief efforts going on in Libya can do so via the Al-Imdaad Foundation website.”

VIDEO | South Africa extends condolences to Libya and Morocco following devastating floods:

Statement | Ballito IPSS Search & Rescue team to assist with Libya flood relief efforts:

WHO emergency funds

Meanwhile, The World Health Organisation has since announced that $2 million from its emergency fund will be released to support the victims of floods in eastern Libya.

“Even while the death toll is increasing, the health needs of the survivors are becoming more urgent,” said WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“WHO is releasing $2 million from our emergency contingency fund to support our response.”

Tedros, who described the floods as a “calamity of epic proportions”, said WHO was deploying contingency supplies that were already in Libya, as well as sending trauma, surgical and emergency supplies from its logistics hub in Dubai.

-Additional reporting by Reuters