The High Court in Pretoria has on Wednesday heard damning revelations about the link between the bullet projectile that was found at the Senzo Meyiwa crime scene and the firearm that was found in accused 3, Mthobisi Mncube’s room in 2015.

A seasoned ballistics expert with 28 years of experience, has told the court that his tests have revealed that the projectile found on the scene was fired from the same gun that was confiscated from the accused’s room in 2015 together with a blue box filled with ammunition.

Lieutenant Colonel Christian Mangena has told the court his findings were further confirmed by four other police officers and the state has confirmed that one of those officers will also be called to give testimony in court on the findings.

He also says the bullets found in the blue box were of the same nature as the projectile that was found on the scene.

The accused smiled when they were shown a pistol that Mangena says fired the shot that killed the former goalkeeper at Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus.

However, as proceedings continued different emotions were displayed on their faces, at times some of them looking down as Mangena detailed the findings of his investigations.

Mangena has told the court how he had in 2020 done tests on the gun that was found in accused 3’s room in 2015 before it could be destroyed.

The gun was ordered for destruction in 2017 after had been positively linked in a different case that was concluded relating to taxi violence in 2020. But according to the exhibit store commander, Captain Bonginkosi Mtshali, the paperwork that followed delayed the destruction process until the gun was booked out by Mangena three years later in relation to Meyiwa’s murder.

NO CARTRIDGES

According to the people who were in the house when two intruders allegedly entered the house and demanded cell phones and money, one of the intruders had a gun that had a wheel which prompted the police to deduce it was a revolver. The deduction was further strengthened when the police conceded in court that they had not found any bullet cartridges on the scene since a revolver ejects no cartridges when it is fired.

However, Mangena says the gun that he tested was a 9mm pistol, which he conceded ejects cartridges when it is fired.

But he says there are possible reasons why there could not have been cartridges on the scene.

“It’s not unusual that cartridges were not found on the scene. Cartridges could land on people’s clothing. There are instances where cartridges were found on people’s bodies at the mortuary. Another possible reason is that it’s a contact shot. There is a possibility that the deceased could have held the firearm when it was fired and, in such instances, the cartridge would be stuck inside the firearm and that cannot be ruled out,” explains Mangena.

PRIMER RESIDUE TEST

Previously, Warrant Officer Thabo Mosia, the forensic investigator who was on the scene, was grilled by the defence for not having conducted primer residue tests on the people who were in the house to determine if any of them could have pulled the trigger.

Mangena says this would have been a futile exercise.

He says firing a gunshot could result in the person pulling the trigger testing positive to primer residue, the people who were nearby when it went off, as well as those who touched the deceased could test positive to primer residue. He says for this reason, conducting primer residue tests on the people who were in the house would not have helped their investigation in locating the shooter.

NO BLOOD ON THE BULLET PROJECTILE

The court previously heard from the defence about allegations of scene tampering and planting of evidence.

The first two officers who attended the scene told the court that they had not seen any projectile on the kitchen counter. Mosia, who also arrived on the scene four hours after the shooting, at about 20 minutes after midnight, had also not seen any projectile at the scene.

He told the court that having left the scene just before 3am, he returned a few hours later only to find the projectile that was discovered by his colleague Mhlahlo behind the glass jars on the kitchen countertop.

Both denied that they had planted that projectile on the scene to incriminate the accused.

Mosia told the court that the projectile, which didn’t have any blood on it after having gone through the deceased’s body, was never tested for DNA.

Mangena says there are possible reasons, again, as to why there was no blood on the bullet projectile.

“By the time one starts bleeding, the bullet would have already left the body. There is also a vest and t-shirt that the deceased was wearing, which could have wiped the blood off the bullet. The speed of the bullet can also remove the blood as it travels through the wind,” says Mangena.

According to the defence, post-mortem pictures which were never shown in court, show that Meyiwa’s clothes were soaked in blood although only blood spots in the sitting room were visible.

The lack of a lot of blood in the house, the defence contended, indicated the scene had been tampered with by the people who remained on the scene while the former Bafana Bafana captain was rushed to the hospital.

Mangena disagrees.

He says for blood to start dripping onto the floor of the crime scene, Meyiwa’s clothing would have to first be soaked in blood and start dripping down and by that time, there is a possibility he had already been carried out of the house and transported to the nearest hospital.

TWO SHOTS FIRED IN THE HOUSE

Earlier, the ballistic expert who specialises in crime scene reconstruction, told the high court that only two shots were fired from inside the house.

He says Meyiwa was standing in an upright position, facing inside the house with his back to a slightly open kitchen door, although he was not in contact with it, when he was shot with a loose contact shot, meaning the gun was on his body albeit not hard-pressed against his chest.

He says the bullet, fired in a downward trajectory, perforated the keeper’s body and hit the ajar kitchen door, ricocheting to the wall in the kitchen before falling onto the kitchen counter.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The defence has previously suggested that the bullet projectile, which was only discovered the day after the shooting by Colonel Thobeka Mhlahlo, after Warrant Officer Thabo Mosia had left the scene and come back, was planted.

Mangena says his investigation suggested the projectile could have fallen onto a another area where it was discovered.

Clad in a dark suit, a dark jersey and a dark tie on a blue shirt, Mangena who was the man who had reconstructed the Oscar Pistorius murder scene, the Babita Deokaran scene and recently dashed suggestions of an assassination on a former transport minister in the DRC finding that the injuries were self-inflicted, spoke with much authority from the witness stand.

During his entire testimony he remained on his feet.

He says his investigation indicated that the movement of the bullet through the former Bafana Bafana captain’s body had not only slowed down the speed of the bullet but had also affected its stability as it exited the body, possibly hitting the door by its side, at not 90 degrees angle.

“The damage on the door indicated the bullet was unstable when it hit the door, maybe moving side to side and the bullet did not hit the door at 90 degrees, which indicate the door was slightly open and it deflected back into the house. Had it hit the door at 90 degrees, it would have perforated the door,” explains Mangena.

“As it deflected, it bounced on the wall and it was found around that area.”

Mangena says he cannot rule out the possibility of a scuffle.

He says the first shot that was fired hit the floor and fragmented because the tiled floor was harder than the bullet. He says as a result, anyone who was nearby when the bullet hit the floor at a 90 degree angle, could have been hit by a bullet fragment.

According to Zandile Khumalo, who was one of the people involved in the scuffle, immediately after the first shot was fired, she saw a spark and felt something hit her on her ankle.

Mangena’s testimony supports this possibility.

He says in 2020 he was called by the investigating officer in the Meyiwa murder case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda about the people of interest in the case who turned out to be the five accused.

He says he could not determine if any of the people could have pulled the trigger based on their heights and could not find any bullet fragment scars on the ankles of accused 1, 2, 3, and 4.

He says accused 4, Fisokuhle Ntuli refused to have the same investigation done on him.

Cross-examination is expected to start when the trial continues on Thursday.