Ballistic expert admits no inspection of Malema’s alleged firearm

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The defence ballistic expert, JC De Klerk, testifying in the case of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman, admitted that he did not have the opportunity to physically inspect the firearm and the cartridge alleged to have been used by Malema at the EFF’s fifth anniversary at Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

De Klerk is currently being cross-examined by the state in the East London Regional Court, Eastern Cape.

Giving evidence earlier, De Klerk criticised state ballistic expert Mandisi Mgwadleka’s analysis of the cartridge and the firearm in question.

He said Mgwadleka failed to identify more than one positive matching spot on the cartridge. He said this indicates that Mgwadleka did not go the extra mile to get a second matching spot that would positively identify as a cartridge of the firearm allegedly used by Malema.

The duo are facing charges of contravening the Firearms Control Act after Malema allegedly discharged a firearm during the EFF’s celebrations.

De Klerk acknowledged there are certain things he failed to do in his assessment of the evidence.

“There are a lot of things that I didn’t do. I didn’t examine the cartridge and I didn’t examine the firearm. But based on the photographs and the court charts that were presented here, I used that and based the findings on what I saw.

“A cellphone is that a microscope? No, it’s not, but I can also state that new cameras of the day some of them are as good as a microscope,” De Klerk explained.

DAY 2: CIC Julius Malema | Appears At The East London Magistrates’ Court | East London https://t.co/Ychwa878gN — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 19, 2024