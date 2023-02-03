Former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale impressed on his PGA Tour debut on Thursday as he made a swift switch from his glittering soccer career into following his passion for golf.

Bale, who announced his retirement from soccer in January, made his golf debut at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. The event runs from 2 – 5 February and sees a number of celebrity players compete alongside some of the world’s top golfers.

The 33-year-old Bale and professional partner Joseph Bramlett closed with a seven-under-par 65 to end tied 18th on the amateur leaderboard at the Spyglass Hill course.

American Hank Lebioda shot an eight-under-par 63 to lead the pro leaderboard while Britain’s Harry Hall (64) is tied-second.

Bale, who became a global ambassador for the Royal and Ancient (R&A) in 2022, joined actor Bill Murray, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and rapper Mackelmore among the 156 amateurs taking part in the competition.