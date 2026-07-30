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Balance must be struck before withholding municipal funds: SALGA

South African rands.
  • South African rands.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Refilwe Mekoa

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) says it has consistently maintained that any decision to withhold municipalities’ equitable share allocations must strike a balance between ensuring compliance and sustaining service delivery.

The Association has welcomed the National Treasury’s announcement that it will begin releasing the remaining withheld July 2026 Local Government Equitable Share transfers from Friday.

SALGA Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says the association will continue working with the Treasury, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) and municipalities to strengthen revenue collection, improve budgeting, enhance liquidity and cash-flow management, as well as support financial recovery initiatives.

Modiba says, “We have consistently maintained that any withholding of the equitable share must balance compliance objectives with the constitutional imperative of sustaining service delivery and protecting vulnerable communities. The protection of free basic services and indigent support while remedial measures are being implemented remains critically important.”

VIDEO | National Treasury ready to release equitable share:

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