Baku is the capital city of Azerbaijan. It is found on the coastline of the Caspian Sea. It has a population of about 2,236 million.
The Baku Olympic Stadium will two of Wales and Switzerland’s group stage matches apiece, including a quarterfinal match.
Matches at Baku Olympic Stadium
Saturday 12 June 2021 – Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (17:00, local time)
Wednesday 16 June 2021 – Group A: Turkey vs Wales (20:00, local time)
Sunday 20 June 2021 – Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (20:00, local time)
Saturday 3 July 2021 – QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (20:00, local time)
Azerbaijan facts
OFFICIAL NAME: Republic of Azerbaijan
FORM OF GOVERNMENT: Republic
CAPITAL: Baku
POPULATION: 9,780,780
OFFICIAL LANGUAGES: Azerbaijani
MONEY: Azerbaijani manats
AREA: 86,600 square kilometres