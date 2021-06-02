Baku is the capital city of Azerbaijan. It is found on the coastline of the Caspian Sea. It has a population of about 2,236 million.

The Baku Olympic Stadium will two of Wales and Switzerland’s group stage matches apiece, including a quarterfinal match.

Matches at Baku Olympic Stadium

Saturday 12 June 2021 – Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (17:00, local time)

Wednesday 16 June 2021 – Group A: Turkey vs Wales (20:00, local time)

Sunday 20 June 2021 – Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (20:00, local time)

Saturday 3 July 2021 – QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (20:00, local time)

Azerbaijan facts

OFFICIAL NAME: Republic of Azerbaijan

FORM OF GOVERNMENT: Republic

CAPITAL: Baku

POPULATION: 9,780,780

OFFICIAL LANGUAGES: Azerbaijani

MONEY: Azerbaijani manats

AREA: 86,600 square kilometres