Bakgatla-ba-Kgafela family feud casts uncertainty over ANC event

The two warring factions of the Bakgatla-ba-Kgafela royal family in Moruleng near Rustenburg in the North West, are fighting over the use of Moruleng stadium for the African National Congress’ (ANC) provincial volunteers’ assembly scheduled for today.

Both factions, led by Kgafela Kgafela and Nyalala Pilane respectively, have written letters addressed to the governing party’s secretary general Fikile Mbalula regarding the use of the stadium.

Kgafela’s group is opposed to the party using the stadium, saying the party has not followed proper procedures on their request to use facility. But Pilane’s group is in support of the party using the stadium.

The SABC is in possession of two letters from both groups. In one letter, Kgafela is arguing that the tribal authority is under administration, and that the administrator has not authorised the use of the stadium, as he has been given the authority over all the tribal assets, including the stadium.

Meanwhile, the letter by Pilane’s group contends that Kgafela has no legal standing and authority to act on behalf of Bakgatla-ba-Kgafela. The group says the police should arrest anyone who seeks to undermine the party’s event.

The ANC could not be reached for comment.

Report by Thabiso Moss