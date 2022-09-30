The civil society group, Active Citizens Movement (ACM), is calling for management consultancy firm, Bain and Company, to reveal who it had collaborated with to undermine the operations of the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

ACM has been reacting to Treasury’s decision to impose a 10-year ban on the US-based company from doing business with the public sector in South Africa.

Bain has been accused of fraud and corruption linked to its dealings with SARS during the tenure of former President Jacob Zuma.

ACM executive committee member Aslam Mayat has welcomed the ban.

Mayat says, “You’ve got Atholl Williams, a lone crusader. He had to flee the country whilst Business Leadership South Africa has welcomed Bain back as a member. Our own NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) has done nothing, despite two commissions, both Nugent and Zondo reports. Bain has paid back the SARS money, but according to SARS they failed to co-operate in giving any assistance to our law enforcement bodies or to SARS to try to hold people to account.”

VIDEO: The chairperson of Public Interest SA, Tebogo Khaas says it’s appalling that the Treasury took so long to ban Bain from state contracts:



State Capture

In August, anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain said he is encouraged by the first part of the State Capture Commission report stating that it puts the spotlight on Bain, for their deliberate dismantling of SARS during the tenure of Commissioner Tom Moyane and Zuma.

In the report, presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended that Moyane be charged with perjury in relation to allegedly false evidence presented to Parliament.

Lord Hain said it’s most disturbing that Bain was earning large fees from SARS and that’s why he’s taking action in the UK.

VIDEO: In August, Lord Peter Hain was interviewed on the State Capture report:



Reporting by Taliesha Naidoo and Tashlan Naidoo