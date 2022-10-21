Judgment in the bail application of a 27-year-old Soshanguve man, who allegedly raped his 2-year-old niece, has been set for next Tuesday.

The incident allegedly took place during load shedding last month while the mother was washing dishes at her mother’s home in the township.

The accused has appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court. The mother of the little girl took the stand in a bid to plead with the court that he should not be released on bail.

She says the child is now on medication, including ARVs. And despite this, the little one is reportedly struggling to adapt to the medication.

The family spokesperson says the child is not coping. “The little one is not coping psychologically and physically because she has become something we are not accustomed to. She’s aggressive and emotional. Just on the 19th, the mother had to take her back to the hospital. It’s like we are back to square one.”