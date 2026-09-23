Bail ruling expected for trio accused in Reiger Park mass shooting

The Boksburg Magistrates’ Court is expected to hand down a ruling in the bail application of four men accused in the Reiger Park shooting incident that claimed the lives of two police officers and two civilians.

Reagan Collis, Jamal Meyer, Elvino Crafford and Mcfoolen Ford stand accused of killing two women and two anti-gang unit officers last month on Gauteng’s East Rand.

They are facing four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as charges of the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The fourth suspect 26-year-old Ford was arrested two weeks ago, following further police investigations.

During his bail application on Tuesday, Ford through his lawyer told the court that he was forced to sign a statement linking him to the incident.

His case was postponed to Wednesday, for bail judgement with the other three co-accused.

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