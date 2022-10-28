The Nelspruit Magistrates’ Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, is expected to deliver judgment on the bail application of one of the four men accused with the murder of Hillary Gardee.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, who the same court denied bail last month, re-applied, citing new facts in the matter.

His attorney, Lesego Kwaka, claimed that there were inconsistencies between the first charge sheet and an indictment.

He says in the indictment, the rape charge has been removed and there are changes to the date of the conspiracy to murder and the place where the murder was allegedly committed.

Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Mduduzi Gama and Rassie Nkune are accused of the murder of Gardee.

The body of the daughter of the former EFF Secretary-General, Godrich Gardee, was found in a timber plantation outside Mbombela, a few months ago, days after she had been reported missing.

