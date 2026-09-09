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Bail judgment expected in Scharnick’s firearms case

  • Stuart James Scharnick in court
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC

The ruling in the bail application of businessman Stuart Scharnick is expected to be handed down on Wednesday at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court in Johannesburg.

Scharnick faces several firearms-related charges under the Firearms Control Act.

The charges include allegedly failing to notify authorities of the change of the residential address where his weapons were kept, improper storage of a firearm and handing a weapon to an unauthorised individual.

He was initially arrested following an incident at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria, where he allegedly intimidated a journalist who was taking photographs.

RELATED VIDEO | Journalist lays charges of intimidation against Scharnick:

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