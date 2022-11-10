Court recording machines that are out of action have led to the postponement of the bail hearing of one of the four men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee.

Sipho Mkhatshwa was expected to make a fresh bail application in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mbombela.

He was granted permission to re-apply for bail after his defense attorney identified some inconsistencies in the indictment.

Among the alleged discrepancies was the exclusion of the rape charge in the indictment.

The matter has been postponed to Thursday next week.

Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Albert Gama and Rassie Nkune are accused with the murder of Gardee, the daughter of former EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee.

