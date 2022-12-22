The bail application of Philemon Lukhele accused number two in the Hillary Gardee murder case has been postponed to January next year.

Lukhele is applying for bail at the Nelspruit Magistrates’ Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

The case has been postponed after Lukhele’s attorney failed to come to court.

No reasons were presented in court for his absence.

The Home Affairs official who was expected to testify on the movement of Lukhele between his native country of the Kingdom of eSwatini and South Africa also failed to appear in court.

Lukhele, Sipho Mkhatshwa, Mduduzi Gama and Rassie Nkune are facing charges of kidnapping, murder, defeating the ends of justice and conspiracy to commit murder among others.

Gardee, the daughter of former EFF Secretary-General Godrich Gardee, went missing at the end of April while shopping with her adopted three-year old daughter.

Gardee’s body with stab wounds, boots prints, and a gunshot wound was later found in a timber plantation outside Mbombela. She had been reportedly missing few days earlier.

In the video below, Lukhele and Mkhatshwa’s lawyer explain the reasons behind the new bail bid: