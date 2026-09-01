Bail hearing of ‘Gagash’ Nonyane, wife continues in Polokwane court

The bail hearing of Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife, estate attorney Charlotte Tibana, is expected to resume at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Tuesday.

The couple faces 35 charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption.

Nonyane and Tibana are accused of defrauding five deceased estate accounts of more than R 4 million.

The accused have been in custody since their arrest two weeks ago.

The third state witness, a financial investigator with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Andrew Ngobeni, will continue on the witness stand.

Ngobeni will be cross-examined by the new defence lawyer as Advocate Hlawu Maluleke will not be available due to other commitments.

During his testimony, Ngobeni has told the court that Tibana’s younger sister, Rirhandzu Tibana, was used by the accused for the alleged money laundering.

He also said that some vehicles bought by the accused have been registered in Rirhandzu’s name.

The state is expected to call five witnesses.

RELATED VIDEO: Nonyane and wife Charlotte Tibana’s bail hearing on August 28, 2026: