Bail hearing of Bloem man accused of murdering girlfriend postponed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The bail hearing of 39-year-old David Masithela, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend, has been postponed by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court to July 9.

Masithela’s legal representative asked the court for the postponement due to outstanding information that will be required for the hearing.

Masithela reportedly went to the Kopanong Police Station to request assistance for his girlfriend whom he said had been stabbed. Police found the victim, Bongiwe Phulampa, lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab-wounds to her face and body.

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and some Members of her Executive attended today’s court proceedings to highlight the scourge of gender-based violence.

Gender activist groups also attended the proceeding and held demonstrations outside the court.

Free State Murder Case | Suspect appears in court

Meanwhile, police in the Western Cape say a 26-year old woman has been fatally stabbed at her house in Heideveld on the Cape Flats. Officers responded to a complaint and found the woman deceased, with multiple stab wounds. Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, says they are searching for a suspect who is known to authorities, in connection with the murder.

“The investigating officer assigned to the case is going the extra mile in a bid to ensure a breakthrough. The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service. An appeal is hereby made to anyone with information to please call Crime Stop.”