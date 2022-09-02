The bail hearing against two of the three men accused in the murder of Hillary Gardee, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama is expected to continue at the Nelspruit Magistrate Court, in Mpumalanga, on Friday.

Lukhele, Gama and Sipho Mkhatshwa are facing charges that include kidnapping, murder, rape, defeating the ends of justice and conspiracy to commit murder.

Last month, Mkhatshwa was denied bail. The three were arrested after Gardee’s body was found in a timber plantation a few kilometres outside Mbombela in April. She had been reportedly missing few days earlier.

Meanwhile a fourth suspect, Rassie Nkune was arrested in connection to the murder, a few weeks ago. Police said that Nkune confessed to have been part of the murder of Gardee.

Postponement

Last month, the court postponed the bail hearing of two of the three men accused of Gardee’s murder case. Lukhele and Gama’s legal representative requested the postponement to be able to prepare to subpoena the provincial police leadership.

Advocate Nqobizitha Mlilo believes that the testimony of the police will help exonerate his clients.

Mlilo says the police should clarify reports of arrests of two more suspects in the Hillary Gardee murder case. He says the police announced that one of the suspects confessed to killing Gardee.

Funeral of Hillary Gardee [May 2022]