The bail application of Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, who is accused number one in the murder of Hillary Gardee, has been postponed by the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mbombela.

Outside the Nelspruit court, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) demonstrated against Mkhatshwa’s bail application.

Mkhatshwa is one of three people charged with murder.

Watch: One of three suspects in the murder of Hillary Gardee applies for bail:

The daughter of the former EFF General Secretary Godrich Gradee was brutally murdered and her lifeless body was found dumped in a veld near Sabie on the Lydenburg road in May.

Mkhatshwa’s legal representative, Sfiso Silindza has submitted an affidavit pleading with the court to have his client’s bail granted. Mkhatshwa says there are exceptional circumstances for his bail application being granted, one being that Mkhatshwa has five minor children with the youngest being 4 days old.

“I submit that I don’t have a previous conviction or pending cases nor other matters other than this that I’m applying for bail. With regard to my plea on the charges referred against me by the state, I intend to plead not guilty,” says Mkhatshwa.

He has told the court that on the day the deceased disappeared he was not in Mbombela. He claims the state has a weak case against him.

“One aspect that I want to clarify your worship, I needed to clarify with my movement on the 29th, to state categorically clear on the record your worship, I was never in Nelspruit nor anywhere close to Nelspruit on the day in question,” he argues.

Meanwhile, the state punched the first blow, saying it will provide evidence confirming that Mkhatshwa was in Mbombela when the deceased disappeared. A heated exchange of words between the accused’s lawyer and the state Prosecutor, Ntsika Mpolweni happened when Mpolweni further dug into the suspect’s evidence.

The Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court Gallery was filled to capacity with members of the media who were attending proceedings. The case has been delayed due to a charge sheet still being prepared by the police. The three are facing murder charges.

The bail application has been postponed to Friday.