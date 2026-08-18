Bail hearing for Mkhwanazi and five others resumes in Brakpan

The bail application of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five others will resume at the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court this Tuesday morning.

The six accused applied for bail last Friday.

The matter was postponed for final arguments before a decision is made on their bail application.

The case against Mkhwanazi and his co-accused relates to the April 2022 abduction and murder of businessman Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death in Brakpan before his body was dumped into a dam.

WATCH | Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four co-accused are expected to apply for bail at the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court today in connection with the 2022 abduction and murder of businessman Emmanuel Mbense. pic.twitter.com/ULLx2nKmSH — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 13, 2026

A sixth accused, Juan Eksteen, a former SAPS official, was added to the case on Friday.

The accused face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.

VIDEO | Mkhwanazi and co-accused to appear in court for formal bail application: