Bail application of three accused in Reiger Park shooting postponed

The bail application of the three men accused of involvement in the Reiger Park mass shooting has been postponed to the 8th of September at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court.

Regan Collis and his two co-accused Jamal Meyer and Elvino Crafford are facing a string of charges including murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. This relates to the murder of two SAPS Anti-Gang Unit members and two young women in Reiger Park, east of Johannesburg earlier this month.

Reiger Park CPF member, Leon Bussack, says since the accused were arrested there has been calm in the community.

“We’ve seen lately in Reiger Park, there is some sort of stability. We are not putting everything squarely at their feet, but we are noticing that there is a change over the last couple of days since the arrests have been made and if we can maintain that for as long as possible and if it means we are going to oppose it by all means,” says Bussack.

The state has opposed the bail applications of all three men.

State prosecutor, Matthews Rampyapedi says calm will be restored in Reiger Park if the accused are denied bail.

“By refusing bail to the accused, it will instill order in Reiger Park and send a message to other criminals that law and order is essential. The state opposes bail on the basis that it has a strong case against the accused. Collis is a well-known gangster in Reiger Park who is feared by the community. He is unemployed and his finances are unknown. His criminal history includes arrests regarding violence and firearms,” explains Rampyapedi.

Reiger Park murder suspects to appear in Boksburg Magistrate’s Court:

