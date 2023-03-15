The bail application of a 22-year-old truck driver, whose vehicle ploughed into at least 45 cars on the M41 in Durban last week, has been postponed to next week. Sithulile Zulu appeared briefly before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The State told the court it would be opposing bail, saying that Zulu is a flight risk and could interfere with investigations. Zulu is facing charges of reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver. One person died and over 20 people were injured in the crash.

“This was the second appearance of the accused at the Durban Magistrate’s Court. The matter was previously remanded for bail consideration. In court the prosecutor said it is opposed to bail. The magistrate asked for reasons and the prosecutor did indicate that we consider the accused to be flight risk and also, we feel that him if released on bail might interfere with investigations,” NPA spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Ramkisson-Kara explains.

Action against non-compliant road users

CEO of the Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly is appealing to authorities to take urgent action against non-compliant road users and to ensure vehicle checks are rigorous and consistent.

“The question has to be how the vehicles got pass through authorities. This is both in terms of annual roadworthy checks, in terms of normal roadworthy checks and in terms of roadside frequent checks of vehicles. The Association has for the number of years reiterated there are various complaint bodies, or compliant bodies involved in the state of roadworthy vehicles in South Africa. Non-compliance is not an option, we cannot accept and continue to accept that on our roads, will be vehicles of any class that are operated in a non-compliant way,” says Kelly.