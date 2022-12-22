The bail application of Philemon Lukhele, accused number two in the Hillary Gardee murder case has been postponed to January next year.

Lukhele is applying for bail at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. The case has been postponed after Lukhele’s attorney failed to come to court.

No reasons were presented in court for his absence. And the Home Affairs official who was expected to testify on the movement of Lukhele between his native country of the Kingdom of eSwatini and South Africa was a no-show either.

The unimpressed Nelspruit magistrate postponed the matter to January 6 for the continuation of the bail application.

Lukhele, Sipho Mkhatshwa, Mduduzi Gama and Rassie Nkune are facing charges of kidnapping, murder, defeating the ends of justice and conspiracy to commit murder among others.

One of the accused in the Hillary Gardee murder case denied bail: