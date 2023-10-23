Bail application of UFH students accused of murder adjourned

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The court case involving six University of Fort Hare (UFH) students accused of killing a fellow student has been adjourned until Tuesday for the continuation of the bail application.

The students are accused of killing Lubabalo Nguta, a 3rd year Agri Economics student two weeks ago. Nguta was buried at his homestead in Alice at the weekend.

All six accused say they can afford R500 bail each.

They want to be released so that they can prepare for end year examinations.

However, the court heard that Fort Hare has suspended the students. A letter from the institution confirming their suspension was produced by the state.

The investigating officer is expected to take a stand when the bail application continues tomorrow.

