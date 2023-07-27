The bail application of the five men accused of setting alight several trucks in Mpumalanga has again been postponed by the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga.

Nelson Shongwe, Sibusiso Mthethwa, Fundile Mpondo, Mafika Sibande and Nkosingiphile Gumede were arrested a few weeks ago. They face charges of robbery, malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

Security was tightened inside the courtroom and outside the premises of the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court ahead of the appearance of the five accused.

Police also cordoned off the adjacent street with barbed wire.

The appearance of the five accused was brief, after their legal representatives requested for a postponement.

They say they need more time to prepare for bail application.

One of the lawyers, Senzo Mabaso, says his clients intend to plead not guilty.

“Well, it is difficult for us to get into the merits of the case now, so it’s early stages and we don’t want to say anything relating to that. I’m representing accused one, three and five. We are intending to plead not guilty in so far as those accused.”

The five men are allegedly among armed suspects, who forced drivers out of the trucks, before setting them alight. More than 20 trucks were burnt in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo, five on the N4 toll road near Machadodorp while four were torched on the N2 road, near Sheepmor.

NPA spokepserson Monica Nyuswa says they have a strong case against the accused.

The case was postponed to the 10th of next month, to allow the defence enough time to prepare for a formal bail application.