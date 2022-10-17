The bail application of one of the four men accused of the rape and murder of Hillary Gardee has been postponed to Tuesday at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga.

Sipho Mkhatshwa’s defence attorney failed to make it to court. Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Mduduzi Gama and Rassie Nkune are facing numerous charges that include the rape and murder of Gardee.

Gardee’s body was found in a timber plantation a few kilometres outside Mbombela.

Last week, Mkhatshwa’s defence attorney Lesego Kwakwa said they decided to re-apply for bail based on new facts.

Two of the four suspects in the murder of Hillary Gardee are expected to make second attempts on their bail.

Previously, the court had denied bail to Mkhatshwa and Gama, Lukhele abandoned his bail application while Nkune did not apply.

The bail application against Lukhele has been postponed to Tuesday for further investigation, while Mkhatshwa’s application has been postponed to Monday.

Video – Lawyer for 2 of the accused in the Hillary Gardee murder case explains new bail bid: