The Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga has postponed the bail application of Philemon Lukhele, one of the four accused arrested in the murder of Hillary Gardee.

Lukhele, Sipho Mkhatshwa, Mduduzi Gama and Rassie Nkune were arrested for allegedly killing Gardee. She had been reported missing in late April and her body was found in a timber plantation a few kilometres outside Mbombela in early May.

Previously, Lukhele had abandoned his bail application and later changed his mind.

The suspects are facing charges including kidnapping, murder, defeating the ends of justice and conspiracy to commit murder.

His bail application will continue next Thursday where Mpumalanga ANC chief whip Fidel Mlombo is expected to testify as a defence witness.