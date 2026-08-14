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Bail application of Mkhwanazi and five others postponed to Tuesday

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others in the dock at the Brakpan Magistrate's Court.
  • Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others in the dock at the Brakpan Magistrate's Court.
  • Image Credits :
  • Chriselda Lewis
SABC News

The bail application of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five others has been postponed to Tuesday next week at the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni on Gauteng’s East Rand.

The case relates to the April 2022 abduction and murder of businessman Emmanuel Mbense. Mbense was allegedly tortured to death in Brakpan before his body was dumped in a dam.

A sixth accused, Juan Eksteen a former SAPS flying-squad officer, was added to the case on Thursday.

The accused face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice. Eksteen’s attorney, Christo van As told the court that his client will plead not guilty to all the charges.

“I vehemently deny the allegations against me and intend to plead not guilty to the charges against me. I was furnished with a copy of the docket to prepare for my disciplinary hearing. I have perused the case docket and submit that the states case is weak. The only evidence that implicates me in this case is the hearsay evidence of the late witness Mr. Van de Merwe. The later evidence is of a contradictory nature and will be challenged at the trial.”

Video:  Julius Mkhwanazi, four co-accused back in court for formal bail application – 14 August 2026

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