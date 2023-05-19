The bail application of five people accused of aiding and abetting convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s prison escape, last year, has been postponed to May 23rd for arguments, before judgment is delivered.

The defence is adamant that the state has not linked the five accused to the incident and submitted in court that there is no tangible evidence that their clients pose a threat if granted bail.

Earlier, Masilo Koenane, the legal representative for accused six in the case submitted in court that the state witness does not have proof that Motanyane Masukela assisted Bester to escape from prison.

Koenane has also clarified that his client has not been dismissed by G4S security but is on suspension.

Today’s court proceedings below: