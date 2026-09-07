Bail application in Zolani Tete murder case postponed to Wednesday

The formal bail application of the two applicants in the murder of slain two-time world boxing champion Zolani Tete has been postponed to Wednesday for closing arguments in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape.

Day three of the application saw the legal representative of the Applicant Number Two questioning the validity of the so–called confession made by the applicants.

Adv. Asanda Pakade has argued that his client was not given an opportunity to go through his statement.

The investigating officer (IO) in the matter, Nkululeko Mtati has maintained that all the accused in the matter have confessed to their roles in the killing of Tete.

The legal representatives of Applicant Number Two put to the investigating officer that there is no evidence that he has given to prove that he is the middleman behind the hit.

Pakade further stated that the IO has no evidence that his client received any form of payment from Applicant Number One who is the alleged to be the mastermind.

Both applicants have cited medical and personal circumstances for their release on bail. Applicant Number Two says he is a married man and could potentially lose his job if kept in custody.

While Applicant Number One is wheelchair bound and alledges need for 24-hour medical care.

The court heard that the police are in search of fifth suspect on the case believed to be the getaway driver after the shooting incident.

Tete Murder Case | Suspects in dock over murder of Zolani Tete

Credit: Hlumisa Qabaka