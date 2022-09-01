The bail application for the Director-General (DG) in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier’s office, Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, and three other accused continues at the Commercial Crimes Court in Durban on Thursday.

Mkhize and five others are implicated in a R37 million fraud and corruption case involving Mhlathuze Water.

The water board’s Chief Financial Officer, Babongile Mnyandu, and employee Thabiso Khumalo have already been granted bail.

They are facing charges of fraud, intimidation and defeating the ends of justice. Four of the six accused are alleged to have fraudulently awarded an ad hoc legal services tender to a businessman.

Late submissions

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) Spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says some of the submission from various legal representatives were made late.

“The state has asked for postponement until Thursday. This is because with some of the submission from various legal representatives, some of the submissions were made very late I think just before this afternoon and they’re quite voluminously so the state will have to go through this in order to prepare for our arguments before the judgement can be made,” says Ramkisson-Kara.

On Friday, the Hawks Spokesperson, Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said two of the six are charged with defeating the ends of justice as well as intimidation.

“The two individuals, that is the senior manager in the premier’s office as well as the accomplice, are charged with allegations of defeating the ends of justice as well as intimidation. The other four are charged with fraud and corruption as well as money laundering,” says Mbambo.

“This follows the investigation into the Mhlathuze Water Board where irregular appointments were reported of service providers. That is an illegal panel that was done without following the supply management protocols, as well as the contravention of the Financial Management Act,” adds Mbambo.

Hawks arrest KZN DG for allegedly threatening Mhlathuze Water Board: Deputy Minister Mahlobo [ 29 August 2022]

Share article